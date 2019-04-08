Bari Z. Weinberger Named to New Jersey's Best Lawyers for Families List

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bari Z. Weinberger, family law expert and founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, was recently named one of New Jersey's Best Lawyers for Families, as voted on by the readers of New Jersey Family magazine. This is the third consecutive year that Bari's dedication to safeguarding children and families has earned her a spot on this exclusive list.

'Best Lawyers For Families' and Family Law Expert, Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq.

"Safeguarding our clients' children and protecting clients' parental rights and the parent-child relationship…our entire firm is dedicated to this core mission. Being named a Best Lawyer for Families in New Jersey is such an incredible and humbling recognition because assisting families through what are often very tough legal matters is at the very heart of what we do," Ms. Weinberger says.

To compile its annual list of Best Lawyers for Families, New Jersey Family magazine asked parents throughout the state to nominate their favorite family law attorney and describe the reason why the attorney should be named a Best Lawyer for Families. Nominations submitted on Ms. Weinberger's behalf spoke to her finesse and skill with child and family matters:

Bari is highly skilled in child custody and child support issues in divorce. There's nothing that can be thrown at her that she doesn't know how to solve. Judges have the greatest respect for her because she truly has the child's best interests at heart. This shines through! – A.D., Denville

Bari single-handedly saved my relationship with my kids, and I'll be forever in her gratitude for how skillful she was in diffusing my ex's parental alienation. I was depressed and almost resigned that my ex's head games would make me lose my kids, until the day I met Bari and she gave me hope based in the facts of the law. Bari is the best. – K.C., Whippany

[From a sample of nominations published by New Jersey Family magazine.]

As Ms. Weinberger notes, "Supporting children and parents and protecting and nurturing their relationships is the most important work I do…because I know, at a very deep level, how much this matters. I am deeply grateful for these responses."

In addition to her work with clients, Ms. Weinberger is also the author of a family law book series, including A Guide to Child Custody in New Jersey and is a frequent media contributor on child and family issues. Her firm offers free attorney consultations at all six of its office locations: Parsippany, Hackensack, Cranford, Bedminster, Freehold, and Mount Laurel.

"We focus on helping parents navigate their divorce with dignity and with a keen eye towards positive co-parenting after divorce. I am so delighted by this Best Lawyers for Families award because it shows exactly how our unique perspective on divorce and family matters makes a difference," Ms. Weinberger confirms.

About Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq.

Family law expert and certified matrimonial law attorney, Bari Z. Weinberger, is the founder and managing partner of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, a family law firm serving divorce and family law clients throughout New Jersey with offices in key locations throughout the state. Ms. Weinberger is a certified matrimonial attorney and experienced family law mediator. She is also a published author and frequent media contributor on divorce and family law for both local and national audiences.

