Bariatric Surgery Devices Market worth $2.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Emerging countries have offered significant growth opportunities to major market players, which is further expected to support market growth.

The stapling devices segment accounted for the largest share of the bariatric surgery devices market, by device type segment, in 2021

Based on device type, the bariatric surgery device market is segmented into minimally invasive surgical devices and noninvasive surgical devices. The minimally invasive surgical devices segment is further divided into stapling devices, energy/vessel-sealing devices, suturing devices, and accessories. The stapling devices segment accounted for the largest share of the minimally invasive surgery devices market in 2021. Introducing new and evolved stapling technologies and increasing bariatric surgeries will likely boost the market growth for stapling devices.

Sleeve gastrectomy segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, noninvasive bariatric surgery, mini-gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch (BPD/DS). In 2021, the sleeve gastrectomy segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This procedure requires a shorter hospital stay of about two days and has comparatively low complication rates compared to the gastric band. Although, once the procedure is done, it cannot be reversed. Therefore, factors such as shorter hospital stays and low complication rates compared to other bariatric procedures are expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

North America is the largest regional market for bariatric surgery devices market

The global market has been segmented into five major regions- North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada and the strong presence of major market players contribute to market growth in this region. High adoption of innovative minimally invasive surgical devices among medical professionals is further supporting the growth of the bariatric surgery device market in this region.

The major players operating in bariatric surgery devices market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (US), ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Spatz Medical (US), Cousin Biotech (France), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

