Barings Completes Sale of Telecommunications Infrastructure and Ground Assets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading financial services firms, announced today the recent close of two transactions involving the sale of telecommunications infrastructure and ground assets. These assets were owned through EIP Holdings I, LLC, a Barings-managed entity.

Barings partnered with Everest Infrastructure Partners, Inc. in 2015 to strategically aggregate this portfolio of assets on behalf of EIP Holdings I, LLC. The aggregate holdings span 42 states.

"We have invested in this space for over ten years, enjoyed the successful relationship with the Everest team and are excited about the continued growth in telecommunications investments," said Matthew Sandoval, Managing Director Barings Private Equity/Real Assets.

About Barings Private Equity/Real Assets

Barings Private Equity/Real Assets targets direct, control investments in asset-based businesses across infrastructure, intangible assets and natural resources. The team focuses on assets with thematically-driven demand and actively manages those assets in an effort to generate both current income and long-term enterprise value. Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/showcase/barings-alternative-investments.

About Barings

Barings is a $327+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients and customers. Through active asset management and direct origination, we provide innovative solutions and access to differentiated opportunities across public and private capital markets. A subsidiary of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with business and investment professionals located across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

*As of March 31, 2020

