Barings Participation Investors Hold July 2020 Board Meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Barings Participation Investors (the "Trust") met on July 22, 2020. The Trust's Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2020. The Trust paid a dividend of $0.20 per share in the preceding quarter.

The Trust's Trustees determined that the Trust's June 30, 2020 net asset value ("NAV") is $137,787,791 or $13.00 per share based on 10,601,700 shares outstanding. The Trust's June 30, 2019 NAV was $146,435,341 or $13.87 per share based on 10,558,290 shares outstanding. The Trust reported a NAV of $137,864,088 or $13.00 per share as of March 31, 2020, based on 10,601,700 shares outstanding.

The Trust's net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2,002,458 or $0.19 per share, compared to $2,707,275 or $0.26 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the previous quarter ended March 31, 2020, net investment income was $2,809,141 or $0.27 per share. Net investment income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $4,811,599 or $0.45 per share, compared with $5,620,633 or $0.53 per share per share for the comparable period in 2019.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020 net capital gains of 49,304 or less than $0.01 per share were realized by the Trust, compared to net capital gains of $1,490,113 or $0.14 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the previous quarter ended March 31, 2020, net capital gains were $1,272,557 or $0.12 per share. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Trust's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Trust's year end.

The market price of Barings Participation Investors as of June 30, 2020 was $12.75, which equates to a 1.92% discount to the June 30, 2020 NAV per share. The Trust's average quarter-end premium for the 3, 5 and 10-year periods was 8.09%, 6.67% and 8.53%, respectively.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed-end management investment company advised by Barings LLC. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ("MPV").

