Barings Participation Investors Holds December 2018 Board Meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Barings Participation Investors (the "Trust") met today. The Trust's Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share payable on January 11, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018. The quarterly dividend is considered ordinary income for tax purposes and will be reported on IRS Form 1099-Div. A 27 cent-per-share dividend was declared in each of the three preceding quarters.

The Trustees also voted to have the Trust retain all remaining net long-term capital gains realized by the Trust in 2018 for future growth and to pay the required federal capital gains tax thereon. IRS Form 2439, Notice to Shareholders of Undistributed Long-Term Capital Gains, will be mailed to shareholders by the end of January. The Trust's 2018 unaudited financial results are expected to be available in late January.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed-end management investment company advised by Barings LLC. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ("MPV").

