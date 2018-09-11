Barings Supports Quadriga Capital in Recapitalization of Ipsen

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading financial services firm, announced today that it served as mandated lead arranger supporting Quadriga Capital in the recapitalization of its portfolio company Ipsen. Barings solely provided the recapitalization term loan as well as an acquisition facility to support Ipsen's future growth plans.

Founded in 1948 in Rockford, Illinois, and headquartered in Kleve, Germany, Ipsen is the global market leader in providing integrated heat treatment solutions for a diverse array of mission critical end-market applications. Ipsen designs, manufactures and services automated furnaces used by customers in the automotive, aerospace, energy, tool and die, medical and defense industries and maintains the largest installed base in the market.

"Quadriga Capital is pleased to partner with Barings on the recapitalization of Ipsen," said Jörg Mugrauer, Partner at Quadriga Capital. "Barings' understanding of Ipsen's global business model and its ability to solely provide a bespoke financing package helped expedite the process and provide certainty of closing in a timely manner."

"Barings is excited to support Ipsen and Quadriga Capital," said Sebastian Lorenz, a director at Barings. "Ipsen has grown strongly over the last years and added significant strength and resilience to its business model through end-market and geographical diversification, and we are confident in Ipsen's continued growth opportunities."

About Quadriga Capital



Quadriga Capital Funds are specialized in organizing majority acquisitions of medium sized growth companies to support their internal and external growth. With a longstanding track record dating back to 1990's, more than 120 investments in 4 target sectors, Quadriga Capital has a unique network in the German-speaking region and neighbouring countries. Current funds under management comprise more than €1.5bn. To learn more, visit www.quadriga-capital.de.

About Barings



Barings is a $306+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service. Part of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with over 1,800 professionals and offices in 16 countries. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*As of June 30, 2018

