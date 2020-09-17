BARK, Company Behind BarkBox, Announces CEO Succession

Meeker will continue in his position of executive chairman of BARK's board of directors and maintain a daily role at the company focused on BARK's overall customer experience, while working with Joneja to ensure a seamless transition. Since founding BARK with BarkBox in 2012, Meeker, along with co-founders Carly Strife, Henrik Werdelin and the company's 400-person team, have grown the company to $375 million in annual revenue and recently closed its most profitable quarter in the company's history. From the beginning, Meeker, a serial entrepreneur who also co-founded Meetup.com, openly committed to transition out of the company's day-to-day leadership after five years, making today's announcement three years overdue. It follows succession planning that he and the board began in 2018.

"Founding BARK has been the highlight of my career – one that lasted longer than I expected because there's still so much to do," said Meeker. "Manish's shared love for dogs and customer-centricity will ensure we don't wander from our mission to make dogs happy. He instantly impressed all of us, and I have great confidence in his ability to lead and inspire the next chapter of BARK's transformation and growth."

Joneja has two decades of experience scaling businesses through consumer-centric product and technology innovation, omnichannel commerce, global expansion and operational transformation. For the last decade, he has held global growth and operations leadership roles at Amazon and eBay where he built diverse and high-performing teams to deliver results. Joneja is also a dog dad to Kiki, a pup he rescued from the Seattle Humane Society twelve years ago, as well as Begum, a former Delhi street dog.

"Matt, Henrik and Carly established a brilliant vision to serve dogs as customers with a dog-obsessed team," said Joneja. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity to build on their strong foundation and unlock new growth opportunities. My hope is to make BARK the partner for all dog parents for all stages of their dog's life."

