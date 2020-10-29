Barkan Management Company Announces New President

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barkan Management Company announced the appointment of

Daniel Bauman as President, following the retirement of Bill DiSchino who led the industry-leading residential property management company as President and CEO for 26 years. DiSchino will remain active with the company assisting with the transition.

"Daniel brings to Barkan an impressive 30-year history of professional accomplishments," said Peter Barkan, CEO, The Barkan Companies. "He has the personal style, business acumen, and leadership skills to drive Barkan Management forward. I know that he will make a positive impact on the organization at all levels."

"Barkan has an enviable brand reputation in the property management industry," said Daniel Bauman. "Building on this reputation by continuing to deliver best in class service, nurturing a strong corporate culture, and identifying future growth opportunities is a great responsibility. As Barkan's new President, I enthusiastically embrace this responsibility and will work closely with our team to devise a strategy for continued success."

Bauman was most recently at Bonaventure Property Management Services, where under his leadership, the company grew its portfolio of third-party management properties and exceeded NOI expectations. Before that, Daniel served for five years as President of FirstService Residential DC Metro, a wholly owned subsidiary of a publicly traded nationwide property services company. Here, he oversaw the evolution of the firm into a market powerhouse, establishing a strong corporate culture, building a reputation that attracted the best people in the industry and achieving record earnings growth — all while significantly improving employee and client satisfaction.

About The Barkan Companies

The Barkan Companies are a privately owned, diversified group of real estate businesses with a solid record of success in property management, construction and development. Since 1964, Barkan has established itself as an industry leader in the residential real estate sector with 192 properties (30,000+/- units) under management in seven states. Barkan consistently provides outstanding client service with an uncompromising focus on quality and integrity. Encompassing five related real estate service businesses, including property management and accounting, capital project consulting, development and affordable housing compliance, Barkan has the proven abilities and expertise in a single organization to satisfy the most demanding requirements.

