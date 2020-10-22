Barking Irons Spirits Launches New Campaign: Award-Winning Portfolio of Premium Applejack Brandies Celebrates All Things New York to the Core

Rooted in the brand's provenance - Made in New York, entirely from New York State apples - the campaign is a celebration of all things great about New York. Through a new social content series launching this November, the campaign will highlight NY's small businesses community's resiliency while also providing signage for liquor stores, bars, and restaurants, encouraging their respective patrons to abide by a New York to the Core pledge. The campaign will also be distributing face coverings for the trade community on the frontlines of our city's unpredictable comeback.

Underpinning the new campaign is the brand's strong adoption by the New York market with doubled year over year growth since its introduction four years ago. To support their home market, Barking Irons is working with local partners to introduce their signature hot drink, the Lower East Cider. The spiced New York apple cider spiked with Barking Irons Apple brandy is well suited to keep New Yorkers warm during the new normal of year-round outdoor dining, and is as versatile as the ingredients any bartender or home bartender has available.

Lower East Cider Recipe:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Barking Irons Barrel-Aged Applejack

New York apple cider

Spiced cider ingredients of your choosing (cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, etc.)

Cinnamon sticks or NY apple slices for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Heat your cider with whatever spices you've decided to add.

Carefully pour the hot cider into a mug.

Spike it with Applejack.

Barking Irons Spirits also recently relaunched its website. Visit barkingironsspirits.com for shopping locations, recipes, and the brand's latest news.

About Barking Irons Spirits

Elliott Phear and Casey McGrath, Co-Owners of New York marketing agency Night After Night, co-founded Barking Irons Spirits to bring the original American spirit, Applejack, back to market. Every bottle of Applejack in the Barking Irons Spirits portfolio is made entirely in New York State and filled with only the finest New York apples. Learn more about #NewYorksApplejack Barking Irons Spirits at BarkingIronsSpirits.com or by following @BISpirits.

Media Contact:

Ashley Purdum

347-371-2400

[email protected]

SOURCE Barking Irons Spirits