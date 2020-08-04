Barks in the Bottoms During These Dog Days of Summer in Kansas City's West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perhaps the silver lining of these unique times is being able to stop and listen to the music with loved ones and pets. The new reality includes making homes work for online learning, home offices, and video calls with their pets on-hand. This West Bottoms Weekend, August 7-9, people can be socially distanced, enjoy a free concert with their leashed pets under the 12th Street Bridge, and get that shopping done to make all those home improvements. The historic district boasts 22 blocks of shopping to give lots of space for leisurely outside strolls between stores with back-to-school specials.

The weekend's Festival of the Full Moon will feature the BQ Ocean Blu band playing on Friday and Saturday from 11 am – 3 pm. This hometown group (recently signed with a Nashville label) will play various rock, pop, country, and blues favorites and their originals. They'll be accepting donations for Great Plains SPCA Pet Adoption Center. Look for their beloved standard poodle "Bubbles," to greet other four-legged friends with water and doggie treats.

"Bring a folding chair, or plan a picnic, sitting under the bridge while enjoying the band. Connecting to what matters by slowing down and enjoying the 'good times' with close friends, family, and fur babies. We'll have food truck options, and various cafés in the district will also be open for those wanting food and drinks," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms Entertainment District spokesperson, aka Queen of the West Bottoms. "Plus, the stores have various sales in place for vintage, antiques, apparel, and furniture."

Hatch and Home is opening in the district - offering interior design and event space.

Festival of the Full Moon is a celebration each First Friday weekend outside during First Friday Weekend.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 25 stores and restaurants. Many large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago. Now, these repurposed vast spaces earn the title of the largest, year-round, indoor vintage, and entertainment district. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be duplicated. The new Full Moon Escape Rooms add another adventure option in the area. westbottoms.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12832773

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE West Bottoms Entertainment District