Barks in the Bottoms this Back-to-School Weekend August 2-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopping for bargains, vintage, and fashion can include leashed furry friends on First Friday Weekend August 2-4 in Kansas City's West Bottoms off the 12th Street Bridge. The special monthly weekend event offers thirteen blocks of stores in 22 nineteenth-century, multi-story buildings that collectively make up the largest indoor vintage and antique shopping destination in the United States.

Doggone it, school is just around the corner but everyone can still have a tail-wagging good time on the hunt for back-to-school locker and dorm room decor. Families looking to add a best friend to their pack may adopt from Missouri Pit Bull Rescue. The West Bottoms' Dusted Attic Flea Market will be hosting the hounds that need a home. Visiting pups and pooches will have access to treats and water throughout the district as their owners may enjoy beverages of all types and the featured August's cocktail a Fuzzy Paw.

The West Bottoms Entertainment District spokesperson, Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, reported the area continues to be dog-friendly year-round and adds some fun with special store sales. Visitors can savor the eclectic mix of foods, entertainment, and shopping with their pet.

Festival of the Full Moon is a celebration each First Friday weekend with a highlight of the month's moon. August is a Red Moon due to the red haze that can be seen gazing at the moon and the special sales highlighted by the red moon tags.

Festival of the Full Moon will have a new theme each month. Upcoming events include:

September's "Booze in the Bottoms," October's "Boo in the Bottoms," November's "Blessings in the Bottoms," and December's "Balls in the Bottoms". Each will have music, entertainment, food specialties, and cocktails that fit the theme.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 25 stores and restaurants. Many of the large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago and have now re-purposed this vast space to earn the title of the largest, year-round, indoor vintage and entertainment district. The District is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a history and patina that cannot be duplicated. The new Full Moon Escape Rooms add another adventure option in the area. westbottoms.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12781935

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

Related Links

http://westbottoms.com

