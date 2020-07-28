BarkYard Debuts Dog-Friendly Lawn Care in a Simple, Delivered-to-Your Door Kit

Designed with dogs in mind by people who love pups and know grass, BarkYard is the zero-guesswork way to a dog-friendly lawn. Just prep the area, sprinkle Good Boy and Bad Spot! from the convenient shaker jug, and water. Bad Spot! Is made with 99.9% biodegradable materials and Good Boy contains natural ingredients including poultry litter. When used as directed, BarkYard is safe for dogs, even in areas where pups play and pee.

To cover unwanted lawn spots immediately, BarkYard has also created UnMark. The fastest and easiest route to a spotless lawn, simply spray UnMark on the pet spot until it matches the surrounding grass color, then let dry. UnMark covers damaged areas for up to one month depending on lawn conditions, dries fast, and even stands up to the rigors of summer heat and doggo playtime.

BarkYard kits include two high-performance seed and lawn food products. Good Boy is a perfect 3-in-1 mix of grass seed, soil improvers and fertilizer that thickens grass and greens the lawn to make it more durable. Bad Spot! is a ground-fixing blend of seed, fertilizer and growing material that helps seedlings grow and repairs yellow patches fast. Available in three sizes, Small covers yards up to 1,000 square feet, Medium up to 4,000 square feet and Large up to 8,000 square feet. And because no two yards are the same, you can customize your lawn care plan with BarkYard.

BarkYard's debut bundle is a Sun & Shade solution for cool season grasses including Kentucky bluegrass, ryegrass and fescue. Additional varieties suited to warmer growing zones will be introduced in 2021. Available only at GetBarkYard.com, BarkYard kits and UnMark can be purchased as a one-time order to fix and fortify existing lawns, or by subscription for a lush lawn year round and additional savings. Shipping is always free.

Committed to giving back, in 2020 BarkYard is donating 1% of the profits of any BarkYard product sold through their website to Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships with adults, children, and veterans with disabilities.

For more information, please visit www.GetBarkYard.com and check out some happy pooches in their fluffy, green yards on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT BARKYARD:

SOURCE Swiss Farms Products, Inc.

