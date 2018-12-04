Barlow Respiratory Hospital Publishes Annual Outcomes Book

The hospital serves patients referred by nearly 100 regional hospital Intensive Care Units for specialized respiratory care. Barlow Respiratory Hospital's culture of continuous improvement works to achieve the most important outcomes for ventilator-dependent patients: the ability to breathe on their own and to have more time with loved ones.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital has been awarded the Gold Seal of Approval® for Respiratory Failure Certification by the Joint Commission which establishes the hospital as a recognized leader in ventilator weaning and management. There are less than one dozen hospitals nationwide that have achieved this certification and Barlow is the first on the West Coast. Barlow has also earned the Passy Muir designation as a Center of Excellence, the only one in the Western United States. The designation was awarded as a result of demonstration of a high standard of care for patients with tracheostomies, on and off the ventilator. The hospital was founded in 1902 as a Tuberculosis Sanatorium and has a long history as an affiliated teaching facility for USC's Keck School of Medicine.

