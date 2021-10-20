Barmy Launches USA-Made Spa Gift Set

FRANKFORT, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barmy, an Illinois-based ecommerce company, is proud to announce the launch of a luxury home spa gift set that is handmade in the USA.

Barmy was created in 2019 and has historically sold a range of weighted blankets and eye masks that provide comfort, relief and relaxation to its customers. The home spa gift marks the company's first foray into beauty products. The gift set includes 4 large Bath Bombs, Goat's Milk Soap and Bath Salts. Each item uses the finest quality ingredients and the items come in an exquisitely designed gift box.

CEO and Founder, Duncan Freer, said: "Following extensive market research in recent months, we have managed to source and create a luxurious item at an affordable price. The launch of the gift set is perfectly timed in the run up to the Christmas rush. We are also fortunate that our products are made in the USA so we aren't faced with the current global supply chain difficulties."

Freer added: "We were very keen to create locally-made products that would delight our customers while reducing our carbon footprint. The Barmy Spa Gift Set meets those goals and is a great complement to our other relaxation-based products."

The luxury spa gift set is currently available exclusively on Amazon. The newly-launched store contains the range of self-care and relaxation products from Barmy.

