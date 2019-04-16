Baron Davis and Leesa Sleep Team up to Donate Mattresses to Students and Families of the Oakland Public Education Fund

OAKLAND, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Leesa Sleep and Baron Davis donate 300 mattresses to the Oakland Public Education Fund, in hopes of providing a comfortable place for the children to rest and dream big. Inspired by Leesa's commitment to provide a more restful environment for children and families in need, Baron has been a long-time Leesa partner after learning about their mission and commitment to provide better rest for children and families in need across the United States.

Leesa is proud to add the Oakland Public Education Fund to their network of giving partners, making them one of over 1,000 giving partners across the US, Canada and Europe, committed to providing a safe place to rest for families and children. The Oakland Public Education Fund is devoted to raising money and providing aid to the children of the Oakland school system and has raised over $60 million in the last five years alone.

"I decided to partner with Leesa because they get the importance of giving back to those who need help the most," says Davis. "I'm especially moved today, because I get to see their work make a difference in the Oakland community that's near and dear to my heart."

Leesa sees a bed as more than just a place to sleep, it is a place to rest your head and your heart; to feel safe, and to heal. The company believes that a well-rested world is a better one and that rest is not a privilege, but a right. This is why Leesa has chosen to build the company around a social mission to help provide beds to kids across the United States, so they can wake up healthy and happy.

"It's a privilege to support the selfless work of extraordinary organizations like OPEF, and Leesa is proud to be a part of their impact," notes Jen-Ai Notman, Head of Social Impact at Leesa. "Leesa's mission is to provide deeper rest for everybody, and with this partnership with OPEF we are making that possible for hundreds of kids today."

For more information on Leesa, visit https://www.leesa.com/

About Leesa Sleep, LLC

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress company that offers American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its own success not just by the bottom line, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa's One-Ten program has provided more than 33,000 mattresses to those in need. Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognized as a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.leesa.com .

Event Details:

April 16, 2019

11:00 AM – 2:00PM PST

Acorn Woodland Elementary School

1025 81st Ave.

Oakland, CA 94621

Media Contacts:

Tess Nellis

tess@thedooronline.com

203.856.3425

SOURCE Leesa Sleep

Related Links

http://www.leesa.com

