Barona Band Of Mission Indians Awards Flora Vista Elementary School $5,000 Barona Education Grant For Audio Visual Equipment

"Flora Vista offers students unique opportunities to acquire broadcasting and audio-visual production skills," said Chairman Romero. "The Barona Band of Mission Indians is proud to present this grant to enhance classroom learning and to engage the student body."

For the second year in a row, Flora Vista was awarded a Civic Learning Award as part of the Power of Democracy Initiative that celebrates public schools' efforts to engage students in civic learning. With the commitment to civic engagement, the teachers will work with students to use the new equipment to create videos related to the curriculum.

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $3.4 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 689 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies. The Barona Education Grant program is the first of its kind in California created and administered by a Tribal Government. The goal of the program is to create strong educational opportunities for the children of California building upon the success of the Barona Indian Charter School, which operates under a continuous improvement model. Schools throughout California can apply for educational grants from Barona to purchase much-needed supplies and materials that promote academic improvement. Each grant awarded by the Barona Education Grant program is $5,000. Applications can be downloaded at http://barona-nsn.gov/education.

About the Barona Band of Mission Indians

The Barona Band of Mission Indians, recognized by the United States government as a sovereign nation, has lived on the Barona Indian Reservation in rural eastern San Diego County since 1932. Prior to that, the Tribe lived on the Capitan Grande Reservation, which was established by the federal government in 1875. Long before living on a reservation, the Tribe traveled across Southern California in tune with the seasons and what nature provided. Today, the sovereign nation, governed by an elected Tribal Council, is serving its Tribal members, their families, and sharing with the San Diego region. One of the most successful gaming Tribes in the country, Barona also owns and operates the Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego's leading gaming resort, casino and golf course. For more information, visit www.barona-nsn.gov.

