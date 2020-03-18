Barona, Campo, Jamul, Sycuan, and Viejas Jointly Announce Casino Closures in Response to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribal government leaders of the Barona Band of Mission Indians, Campo Kumeyaay Nation, Jamul Indian Village, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians today jointly announced that they are temporarily closing their casinos amid concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) beginning on Friday, March 20 at noon through the end of the month.

The Tribes are united in this decision to close for the health and well-being of the community, their guests and approximately 9,000 employees. Despite this closure, it is their hope that they can continue to provide emergency services for their respective communities.

As uncertainty escalates, the Tribes have determined this is the best course of action. They are following the COVID-19 outbreak as it progresses and will take further necessary precautions as their Tribal governments deem necessary.

SOURCE Barona Band of Mission Indians; Campo Kumeyaay Nation; Jamul Indian Village; Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation; Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians