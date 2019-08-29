Barona Resort & Casino Announces Fun Ways to Win this September at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, is announcing more ways to win throughout September with weekly point multiplier days, chances to win cash and prizes during a variety of exciting events and the launch of Barona's signature 20X Points promotion for new slot players joining Club Barona. Come out all month long for extra points, Party People fun and exciting events throughout the month!

20X Points for New Slot Players : Starting September 1 , first time Club Barona members will earn an astounding 20X Points on slots and keno and 3X Points while playing video poker. So, the timing has never been better for players to join Club Barona. Come on out, join the Club and 20X Points will be activated for the rest of the day, plus the entire next day until midnight.

: Starting , first time Club Barona members will earn an astounding 20X Points on slots and keno and 3X Points while playing video poker. So, the timing has never been better for players to join Club Barona. Come on out, join the Club and 20X Points will be activated for the rest of the day, plus the entire next day until midnight. 10X Points: Every Sunday in September from 10am to 10pm , Club Barona members get 10X Points on slots and keno! Video poker players get 3X Points.

Every Sunday in September from , Club Barona members get 10X Points on slots and keno! Video poker players get 3X Points. 12-Hour Cash Bash: From 10am to 10pm on Monday , September 2, one winner will be drawn every 15 minutes to win a cash prize from $500 all the way up to $2,000! Diamond and Platinum Card players automatically qualify.

From , September 2, one winner will be drawn every 15 minutes to win a cash prize from all the way up to $2,000! Diamond and Platinum Card players automatically qualify. No Limit Hold 'Em Tournament: Play in the Barona Poker Room for a No Limit Hold 'Em Tournament on Labor Day, September 2 at 10:10am . With $100 buy-in and $20 entry fee, take a seat at the 15-table non-smoking poker room for an action-packed day.

Play in the Barona Poker Room for a No Limit Hold 'Em Tournament on Labor Day, at . With buy-in and entry fee, take a seat at the 15-table non-smoking poker room for an action-packed day. 12X Points: Every Tuesday in September from 10am to 10pm , Club Barona Members get 12X Points on slots and keno! Video Poker players get 3X Points at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World ® .

Every Tuesday in September from , Club Barona Members get 12X Points on slots and keno! Video Poker players get 3X Points at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World . TGI Thursdays Money Machine Madness: On every Thursday in September, one lucky Club Barona member will get a chance to step into the Money Machine to grab a share of $32,000 . One winner will be drawn every 15 minutes from 10am to 10pm and can get up 90 seconds in the machine based on Club Barona tier!

On every Thursday in September, one lucky Club Barona member will get a chance to step into the Money Machine to grab a share of . One winner will be drawn every 15 minutes from and can get up 90 seconds in the machine based on Club Barona tier! Barona Friday Night Live: Diamond and Platinum Club Members are exclusively invited for a chance to spin the Lucky Wheel on Fridays, September 6 , 13 and 20. Prizes include food, mystery prizes, t-shirts, hats and cash prizes up to $2,500! A lucky Diamond or Platinum Club Member will be drawn every 15 minutes to spin the wheel for a prize from 2pm to midnight .

Diamond and Platinum Club Members are exclusively invited for a chance to spin the Lucky Wheel on Fridays, , 13 and 20. Prizes include food, mystery prizes, t-shirts, hats and cash prizes up to $2,500! A lucky Diamond or Platinum Club Member will be drawn every 15 minutes to spin the wheel for a prize from . 7X Points: Every Saturday in September from 10am to 10pm , earn 7X Points on slots and keno. Video Poker players get 3X Points at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World ® !

Every Saturday in September from , earn 7X Points on slots and keno. Video Poker players get 3X Points at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World ! Fiestas Patrias: Celebrate Fiestas Patrias at Barona on Monday, September 16! There will be a cash or Free Play winner every 15 minutes for $1,000 . Qualifications begin at 8am ; Diamond and Platinum Card players automatically qualify!

Celebrate Fiestas Patrias at Barona on Monday, September 16! There will be a cash or Free Play winner every 15 minutes for . Qualifications begin at ; Diamond and Platinum Card players automatically qualify! Barona's Football Party Pit: Thursday Night Football will touch down in Barona's Party Pit from 6pm to 2am on Thursday, September 19 . Cheer for your favorite team and enjoy a chance to win a share of $5,000 in prizes!

Thursday Night Football will touch down in Barona's Party Pit from 6pm to 2am on . Cheer for your favorite team and enjoy a chance to win a share of in prizes! 13X Points: Commemorate Native American Day at Barona and get 13X Points from 10am to 10pm on Friday , September 27! Video Poker players get 3X Points.

Commemorate Native American Day at Barona and get 13X Points from , September 27! Video Poker players get 3X Points. 15X Points: Diamond and Platinum Club Barona Members are exclusively invited to get 15X Points from 10am to 10pm on Monday , September 30 on slots and keno! Video poker players get 3X Points.

Anytime "Playin' in the Rain" or "Beat the Heat" are activated, an additional 5X Points on slots and keno will be added. And, if it's raining in San Diego and 95 degrees at Barona, the point multiplier will be increased an additional 10X Points on slots and keno. The exclusive 20X Points new slot player promotion will not be combined with any other point multipliers.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Barona Resort & Casino is San Diego's Best Casino and the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 of the loosest slots and video poker machines, 120 table games, the Barona Loose Troop, Barona Party People and much more. Known as the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, Barona was recently nominated by the gaming experts at USA Today for the "Best Casino Outside Las Vegas" in its current readers' poll. Cast your vote daily for Barona in the 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards here. Voting period ends on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. (PDT). For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662).

