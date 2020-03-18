Barona Resort & Casino Announces Temporary Closure As A Result of COVID-19

BARONA INDIAN RESERVATION, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barona Band of Mission Indians today announced the temporary closure of the Barona Resort & Casino due to the rapidly evolving developments of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The closure will be effective Friday, March 20 at noon and will remain in place until the end of the month.

"As a Tribal Government and employer of over 3,000 staff members, we have made the decision to temporarily close Barona for the health and well-being of our staff, players, tribal members and community," said Tribal Chairman Edwin "Thorpe" Romero. "Barona is our home and our staff members and players are our family. These are unprecedented times and as one united family we will navigate through this pandemic together."

During this closure, staff members will continue to receive their salary and benefits. Our Barona Fire Department will continue to provide fire safety and EMT service to the community and the Barona Gas Station will also remain open.

Barona will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation based on guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). We will provide updates on Barona's COVID-19 response through www.barona.com and our social media channels.

Media Contact: Kelly Speer

(619) 933-5013

[email protected]

SOURCE Barona Band of Mission Indians

