Barona Resort & Casino Cancels New Year's Celebrations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an abundance of caution and to protect the safety and well-being of players, staff and the greater San Diego community due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Barona Resort & Casino announced today that it has canceled its annual New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebrations.

"Ringing in the New Year is something we look forward to every year and we are very disappointed that we won't be able to host a 2021 celebration this year," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Since reopening the casino back in May, we have carefully managed capacity to ensure social distancing and have also postponed all events and promotions that might attract crowds. As it has been throughout the pandemic, our focus is on protecting the health and wellness of our players and staff, and we believe canceling our much-loved New Year's celebration is in the best interest of our staff, our players and everyone."

Barona has always had the highest standards for cleanliness and is known for its dedication to the guiding principle of always being Clean, Polite and Honest. With that as the foundation, Barona Resort & Casino established the Barona Cares Health and Safety Plan at the onset of the pandemic. The plan includes increased and continuous disinfecting and cleaning protocols, limiting capacity, social distancing policies, mandatory facial coverings for all staff and players, infrared temperature checks, and property-wide health and hygiene reminders. Barona's extensive disinfecting program also includes a Triple-Stage Air Filtration System that continually bombards and recycles the air with Ultraviolet (UV) light to refresh and disinfect the air 24/7, giving Barona the cleanest casino air in San Diego. In addition, the entire casino is non-smoking and the buffet is closed.

Continued Salinas, "We look forward to the return of our signature celebrations as soon as it is safe to do so. Until then, Barona will remain vigilant in adhering to our protocols and doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19. Be careful and stay safe."

