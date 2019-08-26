Barona Resort & Casino Promotes Ivan Cota to Executive Chef

Chef Cota joined the Barona Resort & Casino culinary team as Chef de Cuisine in 2009 and became Executive Property Sous Chef in 2014. During his tenure at Barona, he's helped to manage 16 restaurants and casual eateries, special events catering, and the casino's signature game side dining. In his new role, he will manage all operations related to the culinary and stewarding department, including cost control, menu development, and staff and manager training.

"We are delighted to appoint Chef Ivan as our Executive Chef and are confident that his culinary and leadership skills will continue to elevate Barona's dining scene," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "As a member of the Barona family for the past decade, Chef Ivan embodies our culture and consistently goes above and beyond to ensure staff members have what they need to deliver an outstanding experience to players at all of our dining outlets and on our casino floor."

Chef Cota has more than a decade of experience in the San Diego's culinary industry. His background includes more than six years managing teams of 600-plus employees and overseeing the full operations of a total of 18 restaurants and casual eateries throughout his career. Before joining Barona, he served in Executive Chef roles at several local highly acclaimed restaurants and catering companies.

"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to create a special dining experience for our players at Barona," says Cota. "While I want to develop new creative ideas and expand our menu, I want to maintain the collaboration of our talented staff. Working at Barona is like working at home and the love and dedication we have for our food and each other is conveyed in every dish we create."

Chef Cota is a graduate of Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in Vancouver, Canada, and previously attended Centro de Enseñanza Técnica Y Superior Universidad (CETYS) in Ensenada, Mexico.

