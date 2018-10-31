Barona Resort & Casino Salutes Military with a Weeklong Veterans Day Celebration from November 11-17

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino is honoring active duty military, retired service members and their spouses from Sunday, November 11 through Saturday, November 17. The celebration starts on Veterans Day with Hot Seat promotions and a chance to win $500 every 30 minutes from 10am to 10pm plus Free Play. Collectible Veterans Day baseball hats and pins will be given away all week long.

"Each year we are honored to celebrate our military service members and their families with a full week of festivities," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We thank these heroes who protect and serve our country."

Active and retired military personnel as well as their spouses who are Club Barona members will receive Free Play and the collectible hat and pin between November 11 and 17 by presenting a Military ID or dependent ID at any Club Barona booth. Diamond members will receive $40 in Free Play, Platinum members will receive $30, Gold members will receive $20 and Classic members will receive $10. Players must present a valid military ID or DD2-14, a photo ID and their Club Barona card to qualify.

