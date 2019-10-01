Barona Resort & Casino to Give Away $1,000,000 Cash in October Plus Extra Points All Month Long

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino has unveiled a calendar of exciting promotions in October featuring a month-long $1,000,000 Cash Giveaway that ends with one $250,000 cash winner at the Grand Finale. Come out to Barona all month for a chance to win cash and get extra points for cash back at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®.

One Million Dollar Cash Giveaway: Earn entries every day in October for Barona's One Million Dollar Cash Giveaway. One lucky Grand Prize winner is guaranteed to win $250,000 in cash at the Grand Finale Drawing on Friday, November 1 . And, five lucky Club Barona members will each win $5,000 cash every night in October during daily drawings at 11p.m. Players don't have to be present to win and winners will have until December 1 to collect their prize.

Earn additional entries into the $1,000,000 Cash Giveaway on Point Multiplier Days:

9X Points for Cash Back every Tuesday

8X Points for Cash Back every Thursday

7X Points for Cash Back every Saturday

Named "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by USA TODAY in the 2019 10Best and Best Casino, Loosest Slots and Best Buffet for nine consecutive years in the San Diego Union-Tribune Best of Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination.

For promotion details, visit www.barona.com or call toll free 888-7-BARONA. You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

