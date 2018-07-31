Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery Now Through September 27

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Thursdays Lottery is back at Barona Resort & Casino through Thursday, September 27! Club Barona members can start earning points now to win lottery tickets for jackpot drawings that will be held at 4 pm and again at 10 pm every Thursday starting August 2 for the next two months. The lottery jackpots start at $20,000 and will continue to increase by $10,000 if the jackpots don't hit. Plus, thousands of Club Barona members will win instant daily prizes up to $50.

"Barona is the place to be on Thursday nights for the rest of the summer," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Club Barona members are invited to start the weekend early and come out to enjoy our all new slots, table games and restaurants plus exciting chances to win cash prizes.

Club Barona members who accumulate 250 points or equivalent table games play in the same calendar day will qualify for a daily ticket. Members with a ticket matching four numbers will win the jackpot, which starts at $20,000 and grows by $10,000 each time it's not hit. Players with a three-number match will win $500 and those with a two-number match will win $50. All Club Barona members who earn tickets throughout the promotion will automatically be entered into the September 27 Midnight Second Chance drawing where five winners will split the final jackpot. Players don't need to be present for the Second Chance Drawing.

About Barona Resort & Casino



Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT: Audrey Doherty Kelly Jacobs Speer 619-236-8397 619-933-5013

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino

Related Links

http://www.barona.com

