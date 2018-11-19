Barr-Nunn Gives Two More Pay Raises in December

OTR Drivers in western North Carolina, South Carolina and northern Georgia will receive a 3 cent pay raise while OTR Drivers in the northeastern half of Florida will receive a 4 cent pay raise. Drivers in this fleet will start as high as 56 cents per Practical mile if they have 5 years of experience and are hazmat endorsed. Drivers are expected to stay out 18 days and then take 4 full days of time off at home with the equipment.

In addition, drivers will also be eligible to earn Barr-Nunn's superior CSA Safety bonuses every 90 days, Transition pay that includes three days of paid time off in the first 90 days along with other industry leading benefits.

"Our goal is to hire and retain the safest, experienced drivers in the industry and to accomplish that you have to offer the best package. We work very hard to constantly increase the earning potential of all our drivers. They provide us with a fantastic safety record and on time service performance which makes the decision for more money pretty simple," says Jeff Blank, Barr-Nunn's Director of Recruiting.

About Barr-Nunn: Since 1982, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. has been regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for many years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs.

For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

