Barr-Nunn Offers New Solo Fleets with Higher Pay

For drivers living in the northeastern U.S, Ohio and some of Indiana and Kentucky there are now two options for home time. Drivers can be home every weekend for 2 days and earn a maximum starting pay of $0.60 per practical mile or drivers can be home every other weekend for 3 days and earn a maximum starting pay of $0.61 per practical mile. Barr-Nunn Transportation also offers an OTR -18 North fleet for those drivers living in West Virginia, Detroit, along with parts of Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa. These drivers are home every 18 days for 4 full days and can earn a top starting rate of 0.62 per practical mile to start.

In addition to these high starting rates all company drivers enjoy CSA Safety Bonuses of $725 or $550 every 90 days plus PTO (Vacation) along with the money. Over the road company drivers can earn over 2 weeks of PTO (Vacation) in their first year with Barr-Nunn and they start receiving this PTO after 30 days. Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, 401(k) matching program, extra pay per mile on shorter hauls and paid life insurance are just some of the added benefits at Barr-Nunn.

About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 36th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc.

