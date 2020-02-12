Barracuda expands regional availability zones in Australia and Canada

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Barracuda expands local availability zones in Australia and Canada to address the growing demand for customers to protect data locally.

and to address the growing demand for customers to protect data locally. New availability zones support Barracuda's continued email protection product bookings growth in Australia and Canada with 361 percent and 254 percent year-over-year bookings growth as of December 2019 , respectively.

and with 361 percent and 254 percent year-over-year bookings growth as of , respectively. Organizations dealing with industry and data requirements in Australia and Canada can take advantage of innovative technology from Barracuda to combat evolving and sophisticated email attacks, like conversation hijacking.

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced expanded regional email protection availability zones in Australia and Canada. Important for companies operating in regulated industries or in countries with data protection laws, this announcement expands Barracuda's capabilities to store email messages, logs, and settings locally within each country. These additional availability zones support Barracuda's rapidly expanding business growth in Australia and Canada and help meet growing demand for email protection services in these countries.

"We're providing organizations with access to sophisticated protection against emerging threats by continuing to invest in Australia and Canada," said Don MacLennan, SVP Engineering, Email Protection at Barracuda. "We're meeting growing customer demand for storing data locally, to protect email communications as more organizations move to the cloud. Expanding regional availability zones in these countries provides better service for our customers and helps them stay compliant with data protection policies."

According to a report by the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, 40 percent of the Canadian businesses surveyed experienced a cyber-attack in the past 12 months. One in 10 respondents reported experiencing 20 or more attacks in that time period. A recent report from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner found that 44 percent of cyber incidents reported in the second quarter of 2019 were linked to compromised credentials through phishing.

Australian and Canadian organizations bound by industry requirements and data protection laws now have more options to take advantage of innovative email protection from Barracuda to protect against sophisticated attacks like phishing, account takeover, and conversation hijacking. Barracuda is committed to helping businesses tackle the expanding email threat landscape and has seen strong growth in Australia and Canada:

In calendar year 2019 vs. 2018, Barracuda's email protection product bookings in Australia grew 361 percent.

grew 361 percent. In Canada , Barracuda's email protection product bookings grew 254 percent in calendar year 2019 vs. 2018.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

