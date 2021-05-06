Barracuda Named A Leader in Enterprise Email Security

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Barracuda, a leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021." Within the current offering category, Barracuda received the highest score possible in the deployment options, content processing capabilities, incident response, scalability and reliability, and support and customer success criteria. Barracuda was specifically cited for offering "a product portfolio that includes integrated solutions for email security, cloud backup, email archiving, DMARC authentication, SA&T, and web security." Barracuda Total Email Protection brings together this suite of powerful security solutions to deliver comprehensive protection.

"As email attacks become increasingly complex and dangerous, cybercriminals are finding new ways to avoid detection by traditional email security solutions. Our innovative technologies help organizations stay ahead of these threats and protect their business and data," said Don MacLennan, SVP, Engineering & Product Management, Email Protection, Barracuda. "We believe this report recognizes the strength of our approach and the wide variety of ways we support our email security customers."

The Forrester report states that "One reference commented that Barracuda Network's incident response feature 'is a superior product for the continuous remediation option provided as well as the straightforward process for starting remediations.'" 1

"I was really impressed with Barracuda's multilayered approach," said Jamie Milliken, Systems Analyst at Gateway Mechanical Services. "They combine all the different functions needed to completely secure us against email threats. I also like the management interface. Even though it puts so many different capabilities at your fingertips, it's clear and very easy to use. It all works together really well, it's easy to use, and it's all provided by a single, highly responsive vendor."

"Barracuda Total Email Protection has made a big difference to us," said Kevin Burns, Head of IT for Sight Scotland. "It's blocking a lot of phishing emails, which reduces our risk. And if one does get through, responding to that is much easier and faster. Compared to before, we're saving a full day of work every week, meaning we have more resources available for projects that directly support our mission of providing services to our clients."

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

