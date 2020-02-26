Barracuda Web Application Firewall Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that the Barracuda Web Application Firewall (WAF) has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q1 2020." The Barracuda WAF was specifically cited for offering "a range of deployment options,"1 with public cloud, hardware, and virtual appliance options available.

"We provide our customers with comprehensive, enterprise-grade application security that goes beyond traditional WAF protection," said Tim Jefferson, SVP of Data, Network and Application Security, at Barracuda. "Offering a variety of deployment options gives customers the flexibility they need to stay secure, particularly as they move to the public cloud. We believe the results of this report reinforce the trust our customers have in our WAF technology to meet their evolving application security needs."

The Forrester report states that "Given the company's focus on the CloudGen and SaaS WAF products, customers looking for a public cloud deployment option should consider Barracuda." 1

1 Forrester "The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q1 2020" by Sandy Carielli and Amy DeMartine, Published 26 February 2020

