Barret Rea Joins PGT Trucking Inc., as Vice President of Strategic Planning

Rea is a Graduate of Duke University and holds an MBA in Accounting and Finance from Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. He has been a member of PGT's Board of Directors since 2016 and sits on the Board of Directors of the USO of Illinois. Prior to joining PGT, Rea was a Managing Director in Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch based in Chicago. He joined Merrill Lynch in 2006 and spent 12 years advising industrial companies on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions.

"The addition of Barret to our organization is a positive step in securing PGT's future as a major flatbed motor carrier," added Troian.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers and is headquartered in Aliquippa, PA. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." For more information visit www.pgttrucking.com.

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking



Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

SOURCE PGT Trucking Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pgttrucking.com

