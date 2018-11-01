Barrett & Farahany Named to 2019 Best Law Firms List by U.S. News-Best Lawyers®

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta employment law firm Barrett & Farahany has been named to the U.S. News-Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms for 2019 in the practice area of Employment Law-Individuals for the Atlanta metro area.

Law firms are named to the Best Law Firms list based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and attorney evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

"We appreciate this recognition by our peers and clients, which is the cumulative result of all our attorneys who advocate so ferociously and fearlessly on behalf of wronged employees whose voices would otherwise be silenced," said firm managing partner Amanda A. Farahany.

To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must also have at least one lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top four percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S. Barrett & Farahany has two attorneys recognized in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, including managing partner Amanda A. Farahany and partner V. Severin Roberts.

Farahany was honored in the Employment Law for Individuals and Litigation of Labor and Employment categories. In addition, she was named Lawyer of the Year in Atlanta for her specialty in Employment Law for Individuals -- a recognition that goes to only one attorney in each specialty area and location.

Roberts, who heads up the firm's Wage and Hour group, was honored in the Litigation of Labor and Employment category.

For its 2019 Best Law Firms list, U.S. News-Best Lawyers® reviewed 14,643 U.S. law firms across 75 national practice areas. Barrett & Farahany's tiered ranking in Employment Law-Individuals "reﬂects the high level of respect a ﬁrm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas," according to U.S. News-Best Lawyers®.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Barrett & Farahany advocates on behalf of wronged employees in all matters of employment law. The firm has worked for 20 years to preserve employment rights, ensure employee issues are heard and addressed, and promote justice in the workplace. Barrett & Farahany is known for its innovative, persistent and impassioned attorneys and staff who have a reputation for thorough examination and solid representation of the facts in the sexual harassment, employment discrimination, Family and Medical Leave Act, wrongful termination, and wage and overtime compensation cases they represent.

