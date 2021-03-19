Barrett-Jackson To Auction Mercedes G63 AMG 6x6 With No Reserve Price On March 27, 2021

The Mercedes G63 AMG 6x6 was created by So Flo Jeeps a company known for adding premium lifts, wheels and performance packages to all types of vehicles for the last 13 years, but more recently these nationwide outfitters have gained notoriety for creating 6x6 vehicles that feature a proprietary true middle axle. The Mercedes G63 AMG 6x6 is stunning example of a G-wagon conversion done by professionals.

With a drivetrain that boasts an already impressive factory 6.3 liter bi-turbo AMG engine with 700 horsepower and 600 pounds of torque, the truck comes with all the advantages Mercedes brings to the table married with So Flo Jeeps' handcrafted and custom add-ons, including:

5" lift

37" wide-footprint tires

20" rims

So Flo premium suspension

Carbon fiber fenders

Hood accents

Carbon fiber windshield display with light bar

Aluminum roll cage

Steel reinforced frame

Starry-night sky interior roof, limitedly seen in Rolls Royce productions

Tiger wood truck bed inlay with blue LED river

For current G-Wagon owners, So Flo Jeeps is accepting any and all applications to convert their SUV into a 6 wheeled pickup. The price for this conversion starts at $175,000. So Flo Jeeps is currently working on two additional G-Wagon conversions provided by customers, interested parties can watch the team build them live by clicking on this link https://www.soflojeeps.com/see-it-live/

Lastly, So Flo Jeeps' sister company Apocalypse Manufacturing will be running its flagship 6x6 truck at Barrett-Jackson – the Apocalypse Doomsday. Click here to view https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Details/2021-JEEP-WRANGLER-UNLIMITED-CUSTOM-6X6-SUV-245551

About Us

For over 13 years, So Flo Jeeps has supplied the world with one-of-a-kind premium lifts, wheels and performance packages to support all on-road and off-road vehicles. More recently, So Flo Jeeps has gained national notoriety for their 6x6's. Phone: (954) 299-2765. Address: 665 NW 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

For More Information Please Visit:

Instagram: @southfloridajeeps

Website: https://www.soflojeeps.com/mercedes-benz-g-63-amg-6x6/

Watch The Professionals Build It Live: https://www.soflojeeps.com/see-it-live/

SOURCE South Florida Jeeps