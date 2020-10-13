Barrette Outdoor Living Generates Massive Power with Newly Installed Solar Panels

The 2.35 Megawatt DC system was designed and installed by Advanced Green Technologies (AGT) of Fort Lauderdale, FL. The array is comprised of 27 invertors, 6,354 solar panels and is capable of producing more than 2,352,489 watts DC of power output which will offset approximately 81 percent of the facility's electricity consumption.

This rooftop array is a major step in not only reducing operating costs, but minimizing Barrette Outdoor Living's carbon footprint on the community. The energy generated by the solar array will produce approximately 3.465 gigawatt hour of energy annually with a CO2 offset of 2,450 metric ton. This equates to driving 6,079,140 miles in a passenger vehicle, charging 312,440,375 smartphones or planting 40,510 trees.

The project is the result of the company's interconnection agreement for solar production with Duke Energy Florida. "Duke Energy Florida is proud to support Barrette Outdoor Living in meeting its sustainability goals. We know our business customers are interested in advancing more clean, solar energy in Florida. This is another example where we are working collaboratively with our customers to put the needs of our customers and community first," said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president.

This is the second Barrette Outdoor Living plant to undergo a transition to solar power. In April 2019, the company completed installation of a 2.14 Megawatt DC rooftop system at their 400,000 square foot facility in Galloway, NJ. "As a leading manufacturer, we are proud of our commitment to build sustainable and environmentally-responsible practices to help green our supply chain and decrease our carbon footprint," said Jean desAutels, President of Barrette Outdoor Living. The company will continue to further their sustainable gains by working to implement solar panel programs throughout some of their other facilities over the next few years.

In addition to their green building initiatives, Barrette Outdoor Living owns and operates GreenWays, a recycling program for pre- and post-consumer rigid PVC with facilities in Fredericksburg, VA and Plant City, FL. GreenWays partners with individual suppliers to manage the disposal of their scrap materials in an eco-friendly manner. The results of the program help reduce CO2 emissions, lower greenhouse gases and decrease landfill waste in local communities.

About Barrette Outdoor Living®:

Barrette Outdoor Living is the leading North American supplier of exterior home products to the residential market. Barrette Outdoor Living produces vinyl, aluminum and steel fence and railing; composite decking; and other outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. Barrette Outdoor Living employs more than 2,000 people at 10 locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.barretteoutdoorliving.com.

About Duke Energy:

Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states — North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states — North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

About Advance Green Technologies (AGT):

Advanced Green Technologies (AGT Solar) is an award-winning solar energy contractor and sister company to Advanced Roofing Inc., one of the nation's largest commercial re-roofing companies. Founded in 2007, AGT specializes in the design, procurement, and construction of rooftop, carport, and ground-mounted solar energy systems. AGT is among the most experienced commercial solar contractors in North America, having installed more than 300+ megawatts (MW) of carport, ground mount, and rooftop solar. AGT is a licensed General, Electrical, Solar and Roofing Contractor; holds NABCEP, RISE, and LEED accreditation; and is recognized by Solar Power World Magazine as a top Commercial Solar Contractor in North America 2012-2019. To learn more about AGT call 888-735-2641 or visit www.agt.com.

