Barrick Gold Progresses With Nevada, Dominican Republic Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Having completed its merger with Randgold Resources (Saint Helier, Jersey) in December 2018, Barrick Gold Corporation (Toronto, Ontario) claims to be the largest gold mining company in the world. The company produced 4.5 million ounces of gold and 383 million pounds of copper in 2018, which was within its guidance range. Barrick had capital expenditures of $1.4 billion in 2018 and is progressing with mine projects in Nevada and throughout the world. Industrial Info is tracking more $6.1 billion in active Barrick projects.

