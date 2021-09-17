Barrier Materials Market size to accelerate at 7% CAGR during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 17, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The barrier materials market is expected to grow by USD 889.00 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The market will be driven by factors such as the rising demand for barrier materials by major end-user industries, increasing use of barrier materials in developing countries, and the use of PVDC. However, the presence of sringent health and environmental regulations regarding the use of barrier materials will hamper the market growth.
Barrier Materials Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the segmentation by end-users, the market witnessed maximum demand for barrier materials from the food and beverages industry in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Barrier Materials Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India will emerge as the key markets for barrier materials in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Chang Chun Group
- Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Kureha Corp.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Solvay SA
- Teijin Ltd.
