BARRY MANILOW ANNOUNCES MUSIC TEACHER AWARD TO COINCIDE WITH HIS SUMMER ARENA TOUR 'MANILOW: HITS 2022'

Every venue on Manilow's tour has participated by suggesting schools and teachers in their area that they wish to be considered for this award. In each city, the winning teacher will receive a 5K cash award and another 5K in "Manilow bucks" to purchase music instruments for their school's music program.

"It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude, said Manilow. "Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools."

The Manilow Music Project is pleased to open voting to anyone who has ever been moved by the power of music to vote for their favorite music teacher. It has given away over ten million dollars' worth of funds and music instrument donations.

MANILOW: HITS 2022 TOUR DATES, TEACHERS, AND VOTING LINK:

Voting Link: https://on.barrymanilow.com/tb_app/476124

Thu August 4th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Hilary Bridgen of Littleton High School, David Carkner of The English High School, Mary Costello of Winchester High School, Mariana Green-Hill of Boston Arts Academy, Adam Grossman of Newton North High School, Teresa Herfindahl of Josiah Quincy Upper School, Krystal Morin of Boston Green Academy, Guillermo Nojechowicz of Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, Dr. Sonya White-Hope of Boston Latin Academy.

Fri August 5th – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Mario Banks of Science Park High School, Latasha Casterlow-Lalla of Passaic Prep, Joseph Dolahan of New Jersey Regional Day, Ishwann Dixon of University High School, Thaddeus Expose of East Side High School, Ariel Fiekowsky of Eagle Academy, Veronica Lawrence of Barringer High School, Lawrence Liggins of Arts High School, Andre Robinson of West Side High School.

Sat Aug 6th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Aisha Ali of Metropolitan Expeditionary Learning School (Queens), Anissa Arnold of Herricks High School (Long Island), Marino Bragino of Long Beach High School, Chris Doherty of Sewanhaka High School (Long Island), Karl Himmelmann of Southold Junior-Senior High School (Long Island), Clare Jackson of Harborfields High School, Christopher Mandato of East Hampton High School (Long Island), Thérèse Mannino of Farmingdale High School, Michael Schwartz of Great Neck High School (Long Island), Barry Wyner of Lynbrook High School.

Fri August 12th – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Lawrence Flynn of Louis E. Dieruff, Allen Frank of Liberty, Edward Hong of Whitehall, Jason Lerew of Parkland, Mike Moran of Freedom, Eric Moser of William Allen High School, Julia Wallace of Emmaus High School, Rachel Reinecke of Salisbury, John Shilanskas of Easton Area High School

Sat August 13th – Providence, RI – Dunkin' Donuts Center

Morgan Bott of Kizirian Elementary School, Emerson Brown of Classical High School, Andrew Mangini of Lima Elementary School, Suzanne Doiron of Gilbert Stuart Middle School, Michael Fitzgerald of Hope High School, Emily Holleman of Broad Street Elementary School, Virginia Jacobs of Fogarty Elementary School, Wayne Kilcline of Sackett Elementary School, Danielle Lucini of Mount Pleasant High School, Chad Mazzarella of George W. West Elementary School, Steve Toro of Moses Brown School

Sun August 14th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Ted Blohm of Archbishop Ryan, Michael Borton of Waldron Mercy Academy, Brian Cox of Central Bucks High School South, Charlie DiCarne-William, of William Tennet High School, Krisnoel Jennings of Spring-Ford Area Schools, Jeff McCoach of Methacton High School, Kim Phillips of Carl Sandburg Middle School, Rachel Sandhaus of Foundations Charter School, Jon Timmons of Souderton Area High School, Kimberly Yocum of Grover Washington Jr. Middle School

MORE:

