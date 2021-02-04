Barry Sanders Inks Multi-year Deal With BetMGM As Celebrity Brand Ambassador

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent record-setting mobile app launch in Michigan, BetMGM announced today the signing of Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders to a multi-year deal as a celebrity brand ambassador. Sanders will star in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns and participate in a variety of events with BetMGM customers.

"I'm excited to be a part of the BetMGM team and hop on the ride of the fastest-growing sports betting app in the business," said Sanders. "Typically, I am the one breaking records in Michigan, but it is amazing to see what BetMGM already has accomplished in my home state."

BetMGM is the first Official Sports Betting Partner of the Detroit Lions, with whom Sanders played 10 seasons. He was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 1997 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

The former Heisman Trophy winner will engage with BetMGM players and MGM Resorts' M life Rewards loyalty members through public and private events, both virtual and in-person. Additionally, Sanders will appear in BetMGM social media content and make guest appearances on radio and television programs nationwide.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "It's an honor and surreal moment for all of us at BetMGM to team up with Barry Sanders. Adding Barry to the BetMGM family brings a new level of excitement and the potential for us to create unique experiences for our customers."

The BetMGM app is available for download on both iOS and Android in 10 states including Michigan, Virginia, Nevada, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

