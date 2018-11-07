Barry Slatt Mortgage Finances Smart & Final Grocery Store in Silicon Valley
19:11 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Slatt Mortgage CEO, Daniel Friedeberg along with Vice President Kelvin Lam and analyst Jason Wang recently closed an $11,800,000 permanent loan on a Smart & Final grocery store in San Jose, California. This loan was used to retire a construction loan that the Barry Slatt Mortgage team placed a year ago.
The loan had an aggressive 10-year fixed-rate loan with a 30-year amortization. It was placed with one of Barry Slatt Mortgage Company's correspondent life company lenders. Friedeberg and his team were chosen because of their long-term relationship with the borrower as well as expertise in retail financing and knowledge of the local marketplace. Barry Slatt Mortgage will be servicing the loan as part of their $4+ billion servicing portfolio.
About Barry Slatt Mortgage:
Barry Slatt Mortgage is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 45 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs.
SOURCE Barry Slatt Mortgage
Share this article