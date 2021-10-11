Barry University Announces Recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award

Barry University

Oct 11, 2021, 10:30 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barry University Alumni Association today announced the recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor granted to graduates who lead in their respective fields and simultaneously transform the community through their service.

This year's recipients are highly accomplished in the fields of health care, education, law, and business and embody the Barry University Core Commitments to the lifelong pursuit of knowledge and truth, promoting inclusive community, advancing social justice, and collaborative service.

The selection committee reviewed the nominations of incredible Barry University alumni and is proud to announce the following honorees:

Inclusive Community Award 
Inaki G. Bent, DO, MBA, MS '05 Attending Physician, Corrections Health Services (CHS) of Jackson Health System

Collaborative Service Award 
Lisa Bisogno, PhD '12  Associate Dean, College of Education, Northeastern State University  

Social Justice Award 
Lenora M. Easter, JD '07  Criminal Defense Attorney, The Bronx Defenders 

Knowledge and Truth Award 
Avon D. King, BS '05, MBA  First Vice President & Complex Business Service Officer, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management  

Faculty & Staff Alumni Award 
Eileen Egan-Hineline, BS '80, MS '99, RN-BC , Director of Student Health Services, Barry University 

The award ceremony will take place during Alumni Homecoming Weekend on Barry University's Main Campus in Miami Shores on November 12, 2021 at 8:30am. The event is open to the public. Register at: https://alumni.barry.edu/e/distinguished-alumni-awards/

