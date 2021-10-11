Barry University Announces Recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barry University Alumni Association today announced the recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor granted to graduates who lead in their respective fields and simultaneously transform the community through their service.

This year's recipients are highly accomplished in the fields of health care, education, law, and business and embody the Barry University Core Commitments to the lifelong pursuit of knowledge and truth, promoting inclusive community, advancing social justice, and collaborative service.

The selection committee reviewed the nominations of incredible Barry University alumni and is proud to announce the following honorees:

Inclusive Community Award

Inaki G. Bent, DO, MBA, MS '05 Attending Physician, Corrections Health Services (CHS) of Jackson Health System

Collaborative Service Award

Lisa Bisogno, PhD '12 Associate Dean, College of Education, Northeastern State University

Social Justice Award

Lenora M. Easter, JD '07 Criminal Defense Attorney, The Bronx Defenders

Knowledge and Truth Award

Avon D. King, BS '05, MBA First Vice President & Complex Business Service Officer, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Faculty & Staff Alumni Award

Eileen Egan-Hineline, BS '80, MS '99, RN-BC , Director of Student Health Services, Barry University

The award ceremony will take place during Alumni Homecoming Weekend on Barry University's Main Campus in Miami Shores on November 12, 2021 at 8:30am. The event is open to the public. Register at: https://alumni.barry.edu/e/distinguished-alumni-awards/

