Barry University Graduates to Participate in Virtual Degree Conferral Ceremony

MIAMI, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 9 at 10am, Barry University will host a virtual degree conferral for over 1,000 graduating students.

"This is an occasion that's incredibly exciting for our students and their families, and we are so pleased to be celebrating and honoring the work of our graduates," said Dr. Scott Smith, Barry's Vice President for Mission and Student Engagement. "We are disappointed that we can't gather in person right now, but we are committed to hosting in-person commencement exercises when the situation allows."

The event, which will stream on Facebook Live, will include a welcome from Barry University President Dr. Mike Allen, a prayer from University Chaplain Father Cristobal Torres, messages from each of the College and School Deans, as well as celebratory toasts from Board of Trustees Chair John Bussel, Alumni Board of Directors President Jaime Lizotte and other special guests.

This is the third virtual degree conferral the university is hosting, having expedited graduation for two College of Nursing and Health Sciences Programs in order to speed the transition of qualified, well-educated health care professionals into the fight against coronavirus.

"The feedback from students and their parents has been phenomenal," Dr. Smith said. "They appreciate the opportunity to pause and celebrate, especially given all that is going on right now."

Barry's 45 graduating podiatric medical students also participated in a virtual Hippocratic Oath ceremony on Friday, May 1. Those students officially become doctors upon degree conferral.

Barry University's final Spring 2020 virtual degree conferral will take place on Friday, May 15 for graduates of Barry's Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law.

