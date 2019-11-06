Barry University to celebrate inauguration of seventh president

Allen is the first man and lay person to lead Barry University since its founding in 1940. He began his tenure as the seventh president on July 1, 2019. An experienced higher education administrator, Allen came to Barry University from The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C., where he served as vice president for student affairs for the past six years and as associate vice president and director of athletics for eight years.

Allen holds a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College and a Master of Arts and Doctoral degree from the School of Education at the University of Connecticut. Additionally, he designed and implemented academic support programs for students at Florida Atlantic University and the University of Connecticut between 1993 and 2005.

About Barry University:

Founded in 1940 by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, Barry University offers more than 100 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs. Based in Miami, the university is composed of two colleges and six schools in the areas of Arts and Sciences, Business, Education, Law, Nursing and Health Sciences, Podiatry, Professional and Career Education (PACE), and Social Work. The University enrolls approximately 7,500 students from nearly all 50 states and 80 countries and has more than 65,000 alumni worldwide.

