Barsele Minerals Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSXV: BME) (the "Company" or "Barsele") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 2,575,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 2,575,000 common shares in the capital of Barsele (the "Shares"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.65 per Share, expire five years from the date of grant and vested immediately on the date of grant. As a result of this grant of Options, Barsele has 10,025,000 Options outstanding, representing 7.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

About the Barsele Gold Project

The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, that intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic deposits and intrusive hosted orogenic gold deposits are present in this region and on the property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Barsele Project with an effective date of February 21, 2019, was filed on SEDAR on April 2, 2019.

