Barstool Sports Launches Partnership with Sezzle, a Leader in Next-Gen Payments

Sezzle is undertaking marketing promotions to Barstool's audience, which includes sponsorships of Barstool's shows. Tweet this

"We chose Sezzle because they are not simply a payments company, but a marketing organization that speaks the language of our fans. Sezzle is an ideal partner for Barstool and is taking a 360 approach in reaching our audience," commented Barstool CRO Deirdre Lester. "They provide a highly rated payments solution for our e-commerce business as well as reaching fans across several of our marquee brands and shows."

In what Barstool Franchises can you hear more about Sezzle?

"Barstool Sports is a brand that epitomizes consumerism of the new generation. At Sezzle, we actively promote product innovation that reaches the needs of young shoppers," said Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim. "Whether through credit-building or purpose-driven marketing campaigns––we understand and appreciate that shoppers today look for authenticity in the brands they love. Barstool Sports provides a bridge to millions of brand-loyal consumers looking to redefine payments."

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a payments company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. Users' credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 34,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Sezzle Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sezzle

Related Links

https://www.sezzle.com

