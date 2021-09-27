BART Awards ICF $30 Million Environmental Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) recently awarded leading global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a new contract with a ceiling of $30 million to provide environmental services to support a major infrastructure expansion to its passenger rail network.

The new LINK21 program will provide equitable and comprehensive improvements to connect urban and intercity rail throughout the 21-county Northern California Megaregion to create a more efficient, affordable and sustainable passenger rail network.

ICF has pulled together a team of 25 partners, including 13 disadvantaged business enterprises, to support Phase 1 of the project from 2022-2024, which encompasses program development, environmental strategy, resource inventory, constraints and opportunities assessment, and alternatives evaluation. The contract also includes an up to $140M multiyear option to extend the work through Phase 2, which includes the environmental review and permitting phase of project implementation.

"The LINK21 project is a massive undertaking and, once developed, will be the largest sustainable passenger rail expansion in BART's history," said Anne Choate, ICF senior vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead. "The improved transit system will have tremendous benefit to the San Francisco Bay region, providing additional ridership options and advancing equity for the megaregion's citizens."

ICF supports transportation and infrastructure projects that promote sustainable travel and goods movement, improve safety, reduce emissions, optimize existing systems and empower users with real-time information to make informed choices. The company helps clients envision multimodal opportunities to build a successful transit infrastructure and move future-friendly mobility solutions through environmental review and approval.

Read more about ICF's environment and transportation services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 7,500 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Related Links

http://www.icf.com

