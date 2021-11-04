Bartell Drugs Continues Its Growth With Newest Store Opening In Kirkland, Washington

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Northwest drugstore chain Bartell Drugs (Bartell's) today announced its 68th location is opening in Kirkland, with a grand opening day planned for Saturday, November 13. The store will be the first new addition to the Bartell's brand since it was purchased by Rite Aid in late 2020.

Located in Kirkland's Moss Bay neighborhood, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, November 8 at 2 p.m. PST to celebrate the opening of the business. The event will include comments from Kirkland Mayor Penny Sweet, members of the Kirkland Chamber of Commerce and leaders from the Bartell's team.

"Our customers are like family, so we're thrilled to have a chance to expand that family in Kirkland with our newest location," said Ken Mahoney, division vice president of retail for Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs. "Bartell's has been serving the Puget Sound region for more than 130 years, and our team feels honored to continue that tradition as we keep growing and finding new ways to help keep our community healthy."

Bartell's invites the Kirkland community to join its official grand opening on Saturday, November 13 from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST. The first 200 customers through the doors that morning will receive a limited-edition travel mug plus a surprise gift card ranging in value from $5 to $250. The opening will be celebrated with special product highlights and deals, gift basket giveaways, local product sampling and even an on-site caricature artist. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening events.

The store is located at 312 Central Way, Kirkland, Washington 98033. For more information on the store's November 13 grand opening, visit https://www.bartelldrugs.com/events/.

About Bartell Drugs

Operating 68 locations in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties and serving the Northwest since 1890, Bartell Drugs is dedicated to providing extraordinary service that empowers customers to achieve whole health for life. Bartell Drugs is owned by Rite Aid Corporation. For more information on Bartell Drugs, visit www.bartelldrugs.com.

