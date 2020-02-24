Bartko's Patrick M. Ryan Scores Largest IP And Trade Secrets Victory In California For 2019 And 2nd Highest Overall Verdict According To The California Daily Journal

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bartko Zankel Bunzel & Miller scored the highest Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets victory in California in 2019 and was ranked Number 2 overall in the California Daily Journal's Top Verdicts by Dollar in California for 2019. In May of 2019, Bartko secured an $845,114,000.00 victory in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

The trial team from Bartko was led by Patrick M. Ryan, and he and Stephen Steinberg, Sean McTigue, and Brian Smith examined witnesses and gave argument during the trial, supported by Bartko attorneys Joseph Fraresso, Alden Lee, and Chad DeVeaux.

