Barvecue® Breaks Ground on the World's Largest Plant-Based Smokehouse

CORNELIUS, N.C., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue, makes history by breaking ground on the world's largest plant-based smokehouse. The 10,000 square foot production facility, to be called the Carolina Smokehouse, is scheduled to open in July of 2021. It will have an initial capacity to make 800,000 pounds per year of Barvecue's Pulled BVQ (with original sauce), Chopped BVQ (same as pulled, but gluten-free) and Naked versions of both (lightly seasoned, no sauce).

According to Future Marketing Insights (FMI), the global plant-based pork market is projected to rise at an exceptional CAGR of 24.0% between 2020 and 2030, and barbecue is an important segment of this market. "As the plant-based meat market surges, so, too, does the demand for our wood-smoked, plant-based Barvecue. As we grow to keep up with demand for Barvecue products, we decided that it was time to expand production and lead the way in the plant-based barbecue market," says Founder & CEO, Lee Cooper.

State-Of-The-Art Facility

Located at 10442-A Bailey Rd, Cornelius, N.C. 28031, the state-of-the-art smokehouse is expected to employ 15 team members within the first year. It will be built to GMP and SQF food safety standards and based on the master plan by Food Plant Engineering. Siddhi Ops is providing instrumental equipment and operations consulting and the North Carolina Food Innovation Lab is providing technical and food safety support.

Barvecue's current facility, located at 10308 Bailey Rd #427, Cornelius, NC 28031 and within walking distance of the new facility, will become the brand's Innovation Center when the Carolina Smokehouse opens.

Barvecue, For Everyone!

Barvecue made headlines last year when the company secured $2M from mission-based venture capital firms. This month the company will complete an additional $1M capital raise from current investors. Barvecue's Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Plant Based barbecue products are available for retail and foodservice.

"Our goal is to make delicious Barvecue, for everyone. We are excited to break ground on the world's largest plant-based smokehouse so that we can soon do exactly that," affirms Lee.

About Barvecue®

Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue which emulates the taste and mouthfeel of its traditional meat counterpart, is a mission driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017 and led by Lee Cooper (CEO) along with Founding Partners Zack Werner (COO) and Jeni Cooper (Creative Director), Barvecue seeks to create the best tasting plant-based barbecue on the market; build a company that cares about people, animals and the planet; and connect with people while sharing the brand with the world. Barvecue, for everyone! www.barvecue.com @barvecue

