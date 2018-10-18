BAS Research Announces Receipt of Cannabis Distribution License

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BAS Research , California's first licensed cannabis manufacturing company to blend cutting-edge science with rigorous quad-tested lab protocols to develop high-performance, consistent, quality cannabis oil, is pleased to announce receipt of a cannabis distribution license.

BAS Research provides a range of services to clients, including compliance, products development, formulation, extraction, contract manufacturing, and fulfillment. BAS Distribution will serve as an extension of BAS Research, and will allow clients like Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics to streamline their distribution process and optimize delivery schedules while continuing to provide superior customer service.

"At BAS we strive to provide our clients with the most seamless manufacturing experience available," said Dr. Bao Le, CEO of BAS Research. "With the addition of a distribution license, we can streamline the farm to shelf process. We are implementing a highly regulated progression to ensure cost effectiveness and uphold supply chain integrity, while making consumer safety a top priority."

"We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with BAS Research," Dr. Andrew Kerklaan, CEO of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics. "The addition of a distribution arm will allow our products to reach our customers in a more expedient manner without sacrificing consistency or safety. Trust is paramount in the cannabis space, and BAS has continued to expand its services keeping both clients and consumers top of mind."

BAS Research recently introduced their BAS Infused™ certification seal which will be prominently displayed on the packaging of any cannabis product containing BAS advance science-driven oil. BAS Infused™ brands will proudly display the decal, therefore signaling to consumers that the product has met the arduous standards required to ensure the safety, efficacy and purity of the product.

Dr. Bao Le and the entire BAS Research team, along with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, will be on hand at Booth #4711 at this year's MJBizCon in Las Vegas, November 14-16, 2018.

About BAS Research

BAS Research is California's first licensed cannabis manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services. We provide a variety of services to clients, including compliance, product development, formulation, extraction, contract manufacturing, and fulfillment. Founded by veterans of the cannabis, pharmaceutical and technology industries, the company manufactures high-quality cannabis products with a focus on superior innovation, integrity and socially responsible production processes. For more information about BAS Research or BASInfused products, visit our website or follow us on Facebook @basresearch , Twitter @ bas_research , Instagram @basresearch or LinkedIn @bas-research .

About Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics

After two decades of practice and research on the front line of healthcare, Dr. Andrew Kerklaan brings you a collection of non-psychoactive topicals for Pain, Sleep, PMS & Skin. Convinced of the need for trusted products that deliver canna-rich relief without the feeling of being high, Dr. Kerklaan worked in tandem with leading biochemists to develop a breakthrough in topical formulas. The result is a robust product line that is doctor-designed, patient approved and rigorously tested by the top labs in Canada and the USA. The Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics line provides unparalleled pain relief, plus a wellspring of soothing botanical benefits. Dr. Kerklaan has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Men's Health Magazine, Huffington Post, Men's Journal, The Street, FHM, Equities, MindBodyGreen among others. For more information about our products and Dr. Kerklaan, please visit us at www.drkerklaantherapeutics.com , Instagram @DrKerklaan, Twitter @DrKerklaan, Facebook /DrKerklaanTherapeutics

