Basbas, the first premium hierbas ibicencas in the U.S. begins D2C rollout

Basbas is a term of endearment for hierbas ibicencas, a liqueur made from botanicals native to the Balearic Islands. First used as a remedy in the 15th century by monks living off the west coast of Spain, the monks extracted the essential oils of wild anise and other medicinal plants like citrus and sage, giving it a deep, exciting flavor profile. Now, it's a Spanish staple, passed down from generation to generation for hundreds of years.

The first batch of Basbas just landed in the US and is available in limited quantities online at masbasbas.com. Availability will remain restricted through Fall 2021 in anticipation of a wider launch during the holidays.

Paul Geller, CEO Holy Seed Beverage Co., said: "We're excited to bring this historically hard-to-obtain spirit to the US market. We've taken every step of this process seriously, from the hand-harvested botanicals to the time-honored recipe passed down through generations. It's truly a blessing to share this with the world."

Basbas is a registered trademark of Holy Seed Beverage Co.

