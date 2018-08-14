Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Ranked Nation's No. 1 in Ophthalmology for 17th time

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S News & World Report has once again ranked Bascom Palmer Eye Institute of the University of Miami Health System as the nation's best in ophthalmology. Recognized as a global leader in vision research, medical education and patient care, Bascom Palmer received the No. 1 ranking in 2018-19 for the 15th year in a row and the 17th time since the publication began surveying U.S. physicians for its annual "Best Hospitals" rankings 29 years ago.

"We are honored to be recognized as the leader in the life-changing and dynamic field of ophthalmology. It is our privilege and priority to deliver exceptional and personalized vision care for each of our patients," said Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., director of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. "Having ophthalmologists from around the country recognize Bascom Palmer as the best in the nation once again is a great tribute to our physicians, their expertise and their commitment to our patients."

"Bascom Palmer's physicians and scientists are international leaders in every subspecialty of ophthalmology, including glaucoma, cataracts and corneal diseases, macular degeneration, retinal surgery, optic nerve diseases, ophthalmic plastic surgery, ocular oncology and eye diseases in children," said Edward Abraham, M.D., Executive Vice President for Health Affairs and CEO of UHealth. "We are proud of their accomplishments, which make it possible for us to provide the nation's most advanced ophthalmic care to our patients."

Serving as the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Bascom Palmer is part of UHealth, the University of Miami Health System.

Another UHealth program — ear, nose and throat at UHealth Tower — joins Bascom Palmer in the national rankings at Number 41. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is ranked "high performing" in cancer.

"Bascom Palmer's training programs are creating exceptional physicians who go on to care for patients around the world," said Henri R. Ford, M.D., MHA, Dean and Chief Academic Officer of the Miller School of Medicine. "Bascom Palmer faculty members also collaborate with their colleagues across the Miller School to bring innovative treatments to our patients."

Bascom Palmer has long been at the forefront of innovation in ophthalmology, advancing the research that leads to superior clinical care and better patient outcomes. The Institute's physician-scientists lead research teams that are currently involved in clinical trials using gene therapy, retinal chips, genomics and stem cell therapy.

For example, a 9-year-old boy successfully underwent gene therapy surgery at Bascom Palmer in March 2018, following FDA approval of the first gene therapy to treat an inherited disease. The young boy, unable to see except in bright light, had been diagnosed at age 2 with Leber congenital amaurosis, a blinding genetic disease caused by an RPE65 genetic mutation. Within days of his surgery, his sight improved and he is now busy exploring his world, looking for rainbows and playing games with his friends. Combining technology, subspecialty care and advanced science, gene therapy will provide new avenues for treating inherited eye disorders in the future, said Alfonso.

The results of the U.S. ranking are based on surveys of ophthalmologists nationwide who were asked to identify the nation's best eye hospitals regardless of location or cost. The 2018-2019 Best Hospital rankings are accessible online at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings and in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals" 2019 guidebook.

About Bascom Palmer Eye Institute



Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, part of University of Miami Hospital and Clinics, is ranked the nation's best in ophthalmology by U.S. News & World Report, an honor it has received for the 17th time, and by Ophthalmology Times. In addition to its international reputation as one of the premier providers of eye care in the world, Bascom Palmer is the largest ophthalmic care, research and educational facility in the southeastern United States. Each year, more than 260,000 patients with nearly every ophthalmic condition are treated, and more than 16,000 surgeries are performed. With five patient care facilities in Florida (Miami, Palm Beach Gardens, Naples, Plantation, and Coral Gables), the Institute serves as the Department of Ophthalmology for the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is directed by Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D. Bascom Palmer faculty members also staff the Miami and West Palm Beach Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital. The sponsored research enterprise at Bascom Palmer has grown from $3.8 million in 2004 to $16 million in 2018. For information on Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, contact Marla Bercuson at (305) 326-6190 or mbercuson@med.miami.edu, or visit www.bascompalmer.org.

SOURCE Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Related Links

https://www.bascompalmer.org

